Ahmed Baig wins 10th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship title

Ahmed Baig of Royal Palm Golf Club clinched the title in 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship that was hosted with grandeur by the Zaman Family and concluded spectacularly at the par-72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday.

The championship, which unfolded over four days and comprised 74 holes in the Professional category, became a stage for Ahmed Baig of Royal Palm Golf Club to showcase his exceptional skills, particularly during the climactic final three holes, securing his victory amid fierce competition. With a generous prize pool of Rs 7.5 million and the allure of a Haval for a hole-in-one, the event attracted a diverse field. The championship saw the participation of 103 top golf professionals, along with competitors in seven additional categories including veterans over seventy, senior amateurs over fifty, senior and junior professionals, junior golfers, esteemed amateur players, and lady golfers from across the nation.

The professional section’s final round on Sunday was a testament to the high-caliber competition, as Ahmed Baig, alongside notable contenders Shabbir Iqbal, Minhaj Maqsood, and Muhammed Nazir, demonstrated unwavering determination. The turning point arrived at the 16th hole, where Baig’s remarkable second shot from 25 feet landed him an eagle, catapulting him ahead of his rivals. He maintained his lead with subsequent birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, ultimately defending his title with a triumphant finish.

Baig concluded the championship with an impressive eight under par, an aggregate score of 280, over the four rounds. Close behind, Muhammed Shabbir Iqbal secured the runner-up position with a score of 282, followed by Minhaj Maqsood in third place with 283, showcasing their exceptional talent and contributing to the event’s competitive spirit. The championship also highlighted other professional standouts, including Muhammed Nazir and Muhammed Alam, among others, while the amateur category was led by Shahzaib Khan, with Tipu Raja and Hussain Hamid completing the top three.

The event concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, attended by dignitaries, the Zaman Family, participants, and their families, celebrating the successful culmination of the championship and Ahmed Baig’s remarkable defense of his title.