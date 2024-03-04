Annual examination postponed in Upper Dir due to snowfall

Annual examinations in government schools across Upper Dir district have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, specifically heavy snowfall, according to the education department.

The decision prioritizes the safety of students, as emphasized by the authorities. District Education Officer Abdul Rahman Khan issued an audio message to all education officials, confirming the postponement and citing the challenging exam conditions caused by the snowfall. The exams have been rescheduled for a week later.

This development comes amid ongoing weather-related emergencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Recent rain and snowfall have caused widespread devastation, claiming the lives of 27 individuals, including 18 children and 4 women, across several districts.