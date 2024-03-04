Living beyond moral, ethical values

Standing along a busy road and pondering on messy traffic sparks an immediate reaction to any sensible Pakistani’s mind that are we a responsible nation?

With rare manifestations of respect for other’s rights, we are most often in a senseless hurry or looking for a short cut creating an imagination not of a sensible nation but a crowed running towards an unknown destination. Teachings of our noble religion, philosophy of Quaid-i-Azam for emerging as a responsible nation and respecting the laws of our land, all seem missing from our lives.

Except for a few, especially the elderly people who grew up in a peculiar environment of respecting elders and honoring laws, the rest take pride in trampling down ethical values. Different laws, rules, and regulations formulated for a peaceful and respectful co-existence fell like the most ridiculed entity as seen at roads, banks, hospitals, government offices, and other walks of life, even the Parliament. But still, we are surviving as a resilient nation though plagued by menaces like terrorism, enmities, intolerance, nepotism, lies, short measuring, adulteration, and much more evils.

“It really pains when I see our conduct today. Our respect for religious norms, teachers and parents, and above all the law of land – all is lost somewhere,” said a retired professor Abdul Shakoor.

“We are impatient, cannot wait for our turn in a line. We are always in hurry zig-zagging on roads not caring for ourselves and others. We are plagued with social menaces like superiority and privileges,” he said.