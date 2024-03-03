PTI intra-party elections are being held today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party elections are being held today.

Intra-party elections are going on in all the PTI provinces where provincial level officials are being elected.

It has been informed by Tehreek-e-Insaf that Qazi Anwar Advocate has been appointed as the Election Commissioner for the intra-party elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It has been further informed by PTI that the intra-party elections in Peshawar will be held in a private hall on Ring Road.

According to Qazi Anwar Advocate, a single panel has come up for intra-party elections.