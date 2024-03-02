Hundreds arrested in crackdown on kite flying

Punjab Police’s strict crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing continues across the province, during which hundreds of law breakers have been arrested.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that 746 cases were registered against kite flyers in the province during the last two days. 654 people involved in manufacturing, buying, selling and using metal strings and kites were arrested, 5274 kites, 1974 spinning wheels and metal strings were recovered from the possession of the accused. Similarly, 26 cases were registered against the involved persons in aerial fieing and 28 were arrested during the crackdown against the display of arms and aerial firing. Spokesman Punjab Police said that 21 pistols, 02 Kalashnikovs, 03 guns and hundreds of rounds were recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed strict action on the violation of the Kite Act. IGP Punjab said that strict legal action should be taken against kite makers, kite sellers and manufacturers under zero tolerance. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that action will be taken against the concerned responsible officers in case of any loss of life due to kite flying, so all the supervisory officers should make the crackdown more effective while parents should never allow their children to indulge in the deadly activity of kite flying. IG Punjab said that the accused involved in display of weapons and aerial firing do not deserve any concession, all officers should submit daily crackdown reports against lawbreakers to the Central Police Office. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police is fully active to prevent kite flying across the province including Lahore, there were no deaths from kite flying in Punjab including Kasur district.

DPO Kasur said that operations were conducted against nearly 42 kite flyers in Kasur district yesterday. Hundreds of kites and strings were recovered, similarly, modern weapons were recovered from the suspects involved in aerial firing and cases were registered against them.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George visited Central Police Office and met IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. During the meeting, security issues including the protection of the rights of minorities in Punjab were discussed. Pastor Imran Afzal, Shaukat Ashiq, Kaleem Younis, Ghulam Rasool and others were included in the delegation. Federal Human Rights Minister Khalil George said that Punjab is the safest province for minorities. He appreciated the welfare initiatives of the Punjab Police, including the establishment of meesaq centers for the protection of the rights of minorities.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is providing full security to all sacred programs of minorities, religious places. More than 40,000 minority citizens have been provided services since the establishment of Police Meesaq Centers. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that after the Jaranwala incident, the Punjab Police played a leadership role in promoting inter-faith harmony. Minority staff of Police Meesaq Centers are providing services and solving the problems of Minority citizens on a priority basis. IG Punjab said that Christian officers and officials are a very important part of Punjab Police, these police officers and officials of the minority community are doing excellent service in the Punjab Police. Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George and IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also exchanged souvenirs with each other. On this occasion, DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Operations Asad Ejaz Malhi, SSP Operations Lahore Ali Raza were also present in the meeting.

Separately, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released an important video message about the Welfare Fund of Punjab Police. In the message IGP Punjab said that in the police force from constables to the IGP Punjab, all the forces contribute 03% of their salary to the welfare fund and the income from investment in welfare projects is spent on the welfare of the force.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police spent more than 200 crore rupees in a year on the welfare of the force and now the welfare funds have been increased from 200 crore rupees to 500 crore rupees. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police welfare fund has been increased from 7.5 billion rupees to 12.6 billion rupees.

All pending cases of medical and scholarship were also cleared, a record amount of Rs. 85 crore was given as scholarship to the children of police employees. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the funeral expenses of the employees, the amount of their children’s wedding gifts have been doubled.