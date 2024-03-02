Curry leads Warriors past Raptors for 8th straight road win

TORONTO: Stephen Curry scored 25 points, Jonathan Kuminga had 24 and the Golden State Warriors overcame a short night of rest and extended their road winning streak to eight games by beating the Toronto Raptors 120-105 on Friday.

Toronto All-Star Scottie Barnes exited after he broke his left middle finger late in the first half. Barnes had 10 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes, ending a career-best streak of five consecutive double-doubles. The Raptors said Barnes will be out indefinitely.

“Obviously when you lose an All-Star player in the game, that definitely changes a lot of things,” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said. “We tried with different lineups, different players tonight, gave multiple players opportunities there.”

Barnes was subbed out with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter and went to the locker room for treatment. Kelly Olynyk started the third period in Barnes´ place. After beating the Knicks 110-99 in New York on Thursday night, Golden State had to switch planes before enduring a long wait on the tarmac, finally arriving at its Toronto hotel shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

“Fantastic win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of beating Toronto. “I mean, last night was brutal. That´s the worst travel circumstances I´ve ever been involved with in the NBA.” Golden State started slowly against the Raptors, falling behind by nine in the first quarter, but took control in the third.

“It was obviously a roller coaster of a night, but we wanted to maintain the momentum we´ve been building,” Curry said. Moses Moody scored 17 points, Klay Thompson added 14 and Draymond Green grabbed 13 rebounds for the Warriors, who have won three in a row and 13 of 15. Thompson moved back into the starting lineup, as Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski sat out because of a sore right knee.

“We´ve got a good bit of momentum going and we´re just going to try and keep it going,” Kerr said. Curry played north of the border for the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The two-time NBA MVP shot 9 for 22, including 7 of 15 from 3-point range. He had six rebounds and six assists.

Curry lived in Toronto as a child when his father, Dell, spent three seasons with the Raptors. “It´s always great to have a pseudo homecoming,” Curry said. “Toronto is a special place for my family and my journey. I always love coming back.” RJ Barrett scored 23 points for Toronto. Olynyk had 16 points and 10 rebounds, but the Raptors lost their second straight after winning the previous three.

Toronto guard Immanuel Quickley shot 4 for 16 and finished with 12 points, matching his season high with 11 assists. Jakob Poeltl equaled his season best with 14 rebounds. Curry and Moody each went 3 of 5 from the field in the first but the rest of the Warriors shot 4 for 18. All three of Curry´s baskets came from long distance, but Toronto led 31-28 after one.

“Our guys were asleep still, which was understandable,” Kerr said. Kuminga didn´t score in the first quarter but had 13 points in the second. Golden State trailed 64-61 at halftime but turned that around by outscoring Toronto 32-19 in the third, when the Raptors missed six of their first seven attempts and shot 5 for 19. Curry had nine points in the period. Former Raptors and Knicks star Charles Oakley watched from a baseline seat, while Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews sat courtside. Before the game, the Raptors converted guard Javon Freeman-Liberty from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract.