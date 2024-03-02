Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

Police on Saturday imposed section 144 in Islamabad as security is on high alert in the federal capital.

As per details, the capital police said that CTD special squad is also prepared for any emergency whereas the checking has been further stricken at check posts.

The Islamabad police said that traffic jams can occur around F-9 Park so avoid unnecessary travel. The spokesperson also urged citizens to carry CNIC with them when they are going out. The National Assembly is set to elect the country’s new prime minister for a five-year term on March 3, according to the schedule issued by the National Assembly secretariat on Thursday.

The nomination papers for the prime minister’s election will be received today (Saturday), while the polling will be held on Sunday at the Parliament House in Islamabad. A coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Shehbaz Sharif, the former prime minister and the head of the PML-N, as its candidate for the coveted post for a second term. PTI-SIC has nominated Omar Ayub Khan as its candidate for the coveted post. A candidate needs 169 votes in the 336-member parliament to be elected the premier. The PML-N and its allies, including the Pakistan People’s Party, claim to have enjoyed the support of over 200 lawmakers.