Man who killing cop shot dead by accomplices

A man accused of killing police constable Bilal was killed by the firing of his own colleagues. According to the details, on the special instructions of DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, SHO Police Station City Muridke Wali Hasan Pasha, with the help of modern technology, arrested the dacoit Abid who martyred Police Constable Malik Bilal within 16 hours.

The police took the accused to Aziz Industry Road to recover the weapons, where the associates of the accused opened fire on the police. The accused shot dead their own accomplice Abid. Talking to the media, Wali Hasan Pasha said that Abid was an inter-district dacoit and wanted by the police in many cases, while the police arrested the accused Abid with the help of modern technology and are going to arrest more accused and weapons. On the way, the robbers opened fire and killed their own companion and escaped. The SHO said that the police is in pursuit of the accused and will soon arrest the rest of the accused, which will restore peace in the area.