Karachi records lowest March temperature in 43 years

A cold wave hit Karachi on Saturday after parts of the city received light to heavy rain a day earlier. The city has recorded the lowest temperature for March in 45 years.

The previous lowest temperature was recorded in March 9, 1979, at 19 degrees Celsius. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz predicted that the cold snap will likely persist untill Monday, March 4. Karachi witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms on Friday after which a cold wave hit the city, turning the weather chilly. However, he said that there was no chance of rain in Karachi as the westerly waves had departed.

He said that the sky would remain clear and the weather would be dry with cold nights. According to Sarfaraz, the mercury is likely to go down by 3°C, saying that Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5°C today (Saturday).

A day earlier, Surjani Town received the highest amount of rainfall i.e., 7 millimeters, followed by Keamari (5mm), Orangi Town (4.8mm), Quaidabad (4mm), PAF Faisal Base (2.5mm) Korangi (2mm), Saadi Town (2mm), DHA (2mm), Jinnah Terminal (1mm) and Old Airport (1mm), according to data from the Met Office,.

The Sindh government had ordered that all institutions in the province be closed at 2:00pm on Friday because of the rains. Educational institutions were also directed to abandon evening shifts.