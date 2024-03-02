Erin Holland’s selfie with Sana Javed goes viral

Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland’s selfie with prolific actress and model Sana Javed is going viral on social media.

Erin Holland interacted with Sana Javed, who is winning hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Sukoon,’ on the sidelines of the PSL 2024 fixture Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on February 28.

The Australian beauty shared the picture with her Pakistan counterpart as an Instagram Story. The text on the picture read. “Finally met the gorgeous Sana Javed in person.”

It is pertinent to mention that they both are wives of international cricketers. The former tied the knot with Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting in February 2021.

Sana Javed, on the other hand, took social media by storm by announcing her marriage to Pakistan and Karachi Kings Shoaib Malik in January of this year.

The two celebrities are active on social media and use the platform to update fans about their personal and professional happenings.

Sana Javed has proved herself as one of the most versatile actors by playing protagonist and antagonist without breaking a sweat. Her hit projects ‘Mera Pehla Pyar,’ ‘Pyarey Afzal,’ ‘Goya,’ ‘Paiwind,’ ‘Aitraaz,’ ‘Ruswai’ and ‘Dunk.’