New Finance Minister?

Considering the rumour mills churning in overdrive about who would get to sit at the helm of the money matters, we appear to be heading right back where we had started.

Tea leaves suggest that Ishaq Dar is once again interested in holding the keys to the national kitty. Because he enjoys an extremely close rapport with the Sharif family, whose say as the leaders of the face of the government is of paramount importance, the former finance minister and his ever-so-famous Daronomince might be right in gearing up for another act. But the chatter of the street does give a whiff of chiselled opposition from within the party ranks.

As ally PPP has already and very publicly disapproved of his nomination, perhaps Senior Sharif would do well to reconsider the continuation of caretaker finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar. Despite a string of anti-people measures like hikes in gas tariffs and an overall failure to tame inflation, Dr Akhtar has very painstakingly brought the Fund’s delegation, convincing them to stay at the deliberations table, that too, on a hopeful note.

Contrasting her previous year in power, which has considerably helped in bringing the country back on track, with the chequered past of PML(N)’s answer to all economic questions makes the right choice quite easy on the eyes. However, the temptation to reclaim the eroded public confidence and rewrite the horrifying innings of the PDM government lurks nearby.

That no matter who manages to come on top better be prepared to pull some magical rabbits out of their hat cannot be emphasised enough. In addition to making tough decisions, the finance minister would have to carve out a plan that balances relief for those bleeding at the altar with spelling an end to the elite capture. To put it in simple, unconfusing terms, the sooner the next finance minister realises Pakistan owes far more money than it is currently making, the better it can advise the government against spending on splendour, bloated machinery and pompous optics. *