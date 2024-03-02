Are Internet disruptions democratic, financial disruptions?

Article 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan gives the right to information, and the right to freedom of speech under Article 19. Despite this, Pakistan has faced multiple internet outages in the last few weeks; directly targeting social media platforms.

On the day of the general election (8th of February 2024) in the country, several instances of internet disruptions were experienced. The caretaker interior minister, Mr Gohar Ejaz, at the time had hinted at the possibility of such measures being taken, in the event of any “security concerns”. In contrast to this in February 2018 in a “landmark judgment, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that shutting down telecom networks was illegal, rejecting the State’s rationale that security considerations made such shutdowns necessary” and labelled internet disruptions as a direct violation of fundamental human rights. Amnesty International when commenting upon the internet shutdowns on election day officially stated that this was, “a blunt attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

These hindrances aim not only to restrict access to information that the citizens of this country have the constitutional right to but also further advance economic burdens.

Within the divisive and anti-democratic political landscape of Pakistan, disallowing the use of the internet or stopping key activist platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) that provide information to people has been a formula of the State to enable the propaganda. Internet blackouts on the day of the general elections are a prominent example of the State’s concerted efforts to spearhead a campaign against the freedom of expression and opinion; and as a tool to accelerate political disinformation.

The unlawful censorship of online political rallies multiple times; and without any justification or transparency is threatening political freedom and the right to freely contest elections in the future. These blackouts are an extension to an already long list of instances when internet services were stopped in the country, with the sole intention of manipulating journalism and information.

Digital rights activist and the founder of Bolo Bhi, Usama Khilji, is of the view that the excuses of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on election day to stop the internet on the pretext of ‘security’ were entirely baseless.

The services of X (formerly known as Twitter) continue to face suspension causing much frustration among the public. As an aspiring human rights advocate myself, I have utilised Twitter (X) to express my views on various occasions; with issues related to education, women’s rights, child labour and the rights of minorities. Pakistan, where democracy has been at stake since independence, continues to suffer from multi-faceted, anti-democratic forces from within and outside of the country. In a country rife with political instability and religious extremism, platforms such as X become an unrestricted platform for the public to openly share its’ views on all kinds of pressing issues and get involved in discussions that otherwise go unheard in the periphery of the mainstream media.

Most of the democratic movements in the world and this country have been backed by X: be it the infamous international #MeToo movement, to a national #JusticeForNoor campaign. Therefore, blocking Twitter from time to time is certainly a staunch denial of the basic human rights that the Constitution of Pakistan provides and the core principles of democracy.

X and the internet in general encapsulate a space for citizen journalism in a country where voices are very much constricted; this stands as a testament to its’ growing and correct use for matters of importance. But when the government pursues barring this space as well, it should not be a question of why 45 per cent of Pakistanis do not want to live in this country anymore.

An even greater cause for concern is that internet blockages and disruptions significantly affect the economy. With 2.37 million active freelancers in Pakistan, constant internet disruptions are a threat to the online-based workforce, as it simulates financial instability. According to the Pakistan Institute of Development (PIDE), each instance of internet closure costs a whopping RS 1.3 billion, with a grave impact on delivery services, telecommunication sectors, transport facilities, online food, and postal services. With Pakistan’s economy buried under foreign debts including IMF loans and a constantly depreciating currency; freelancing and online sectors could provide great economic benefits and employment to a large number of the unemployed workforce. India has transformed its economy by ensuring most people have mobile phones and internet access.

For many countries, the internet is a tool to liberate themselves from economic downturns but for Pakistan, it is a selective luxury which can be taken away instantly at the wish of the state. In the 21st century, digital rights are not only digital rights, they are economic necessities. Despite the constitution of Pakistan fulfilling all the core principles of digital activism; when Pakistan understands that internet and X disruptions mean democratic and financial disruptions is a question of the State’s priorities and its’ will to control the public.

The writer is a freelance columnist.