Nawaz ‘fails’ to win over Fazl to join coalition govt

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday rejected PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s offers of ‘important positions’ and announced to sit in opposition “for now”, sources said.

Three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence. The meeting was also attended by a number of PML-N leaders including Rana Sanaullah, Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal. The meeting comes ahead of the key election of the prime minister, which is set to be held on Sunday. It must be noted that Fazl has refused to be a part of the coalition government and expressed reservations on the results of the Feb 8 general elections.

During the meeting, sources told the media Maulana Fazlur Rahman once again refused to be part of the coalition government. Sources quoting Fazl said he refused to make promises immediately and decided to consult the party members.

Sources claimed that the PML-N offered JUI-F important positions in the Centre – which was rejected by Fazlur Rehman. “Who is answerable to the injustice done to us in the recently-held polls,” he asked.

Rejecting the offer, Fazlur Rehman said that they have decided to sit in opposition for now.

Addressing the media post-meeting, Rana Sanaullah, a senior leader of the PML-N, expressed satisfaction with the outcome. “We have endured challenging times together and have consistently sought guidance from Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he stated. “Our association has weathered the storm during the PTI government, with Maulana’s support.”

Sanaullah emphasised the cordiality observed during the meeting, asserting that there was no animosity between the two parties. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains our beacon. Our earnest endeavour is to retain his counsel and ensure its efficacy,” he affirmed.

Dispelling speculation, Sanaullah clarified that Nawaz Sharif’s visit was not aimed at garnering votes from Maulana Fazlur Rehman but rather to deliberate on the nation’s prevailing political climate. He underscored mutual respect between the leaders, highlighting their willingness to consider each other’s perspectives.

Sanaullah also lauded Mahmood Khan Achakzai as a revered and patriotic figure, hinting at potential engagement between PML-N and Achakzai.