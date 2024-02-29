JUI-F to sit in opposition, announces Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Thursday that his party will sit on opposition benches and not be party of the new incoming coalition government.

The JUI chief further said that he would not participate in the voting for the premier, president, speaker and deputy speaker.

Speaking to the media in Parliament House, Fazl maintained that he does not foresee the incoming government completing its five-year tenure. When asked about his party’s intention to join the PTI protest or launch his protest movement, he said: “Wait and watch, will protest together with you.” Fazl was among the newly elected members to take their oath today during the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief warned of a “system collapse” in the country because of excessive interference from the establishment.

Speaking at a news conference in Peshawar, Fazl departed from his oft-repeated stance against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying that he reiterated his longstanding opposition to the imprisonment of political figures. The “system will collapse” because of the excessive interference from the establishment, Fazl told reporters, adding that the establishment wanted that the people elected to the assemblies were aligned to their preferences.

He recalled his party’s protests against rigging in the 2018 elections and expressed concerns over what he deemed as excessive interference in the country’s politics. Raising alarms, he said the interference had reached a point where even election candidates faced undue influence.

“They cannot run the country, and the system will collapse. Those who are sticking to the system will be crying in the coming days,” he said. He claimed that he had the information before the elections that his party would be suppressed in the February 8 vote for links to Afghanistan, and opposing Israel.

The JUI-F leader, who faced drubbing in the recent elections, also announced his decision to remain “neutral” in the upcoming presidential elections, adding that the party would also stay away from the elections of speakers, deputy speakers, and the leaders of the house.