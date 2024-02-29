Swati elected KP Assembly speaker, Suriya Bibi deputy speaker

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Babar Saleem Swati was elected as KP Assembly speaker with 89 votes out of total 106 votes while his opponent candidate got 17 votes. Babar Saleem Swati sworn in as speaker of the KP assembly.

The Sunni Ittehad Council members congratulated the newly elected speaker of the provincail assembly.

Suriya Bibi was elected as deputy speaker of the KP Assembly and administered oath as well.

The KP Assembly session has been adjourned till Friday 10am.

Speaker Saleem Swati said that the provincial assembly will hold the elections of the chief minister on Friday.

PML-N Sobia Shahid showed a shoe to the House and also complaint the nominated KP chief minister Ali Main Gandapur about the sloganeering from the treasury benches towards her.

The ruckus occurred when PMLN MP Sobia Shahid came to the polling booth to cast her vote. On the inaugural session of the KP assembly, Sobia Shahid showed a watch to the SIC lawmakers to show that their leader was arrested and jailed in Toshakhana NAB case.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session kicked off under the chair of assembly speaker of the Mushtaq Ghani to elect speaker and the deputy speaker.

The assembly session began with a delay of an hour.