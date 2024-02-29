Gladiators hammer Kings by 5-wickets

Quetta Gladiators Thursday handed Karachi Kings a 5-wicket defeat during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

West Indies’ hard-hitter Sherfane Rutherford played a blinder of a knock to beat Kings on the last ball in the 16th game of the PSL.

Quetta were 89 for five when the Windies’ duo of Rutherford and Akeal Hosein took charge of the chase and completed it.

The pair added 80 runs for the fourth wicket with Rutherford scoring 31-ball 58 which included six maximums and a four while Akeal supported with a valuable 22 of 17 balls.

This is Quetta Gladiators’ fourth win of the competition while Karachi Kings now have three losses in five games.