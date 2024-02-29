Petition filed in LHC against Aurat March

A case has been filed in the Lahore High Court against the Aurat March procession in the coming month of March. The petition was filed by advocate Rana Sikandar on behalf of a citizen named Azam Butt.

The petitioner expressed concern that the women’s march may worsen the state of peace and order. The petitioner stated that the placards and banners of Aurat March are not acceptable in Islamic society.

The petition has included the Lahore deputy commissioner and others as parties. According to the petitioner, women’s rights are guaranteed by the Constitution, and efforts are made to improve women’s welfare. It is demanded that the state cease the unethical promotion of the Aurat March.

Anyone can file a suit in court if they are not receiving their fundamental rights, the petitioner stated. Every year to mark International Women’s Day, Aurat March a sociopolitical rally organised in Pakistani cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta.