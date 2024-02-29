From Dispute to Duress

It seems that the recent news regarding the completion of the Shahpur Kandi barrage and the complete stoppage of water from River Ravi has fallen on deaf ears in Pakistan. There is a haunting silence over the matter except for a few hours of media coverage and a few newspaper stories highlighting the public outcry. However, the fact that there has been no discussion on the real challenges that lie ahead is equally distressing.

The Indo-Pak water dispute that was given to the two countries as a partition gift, divided the basin between India and Pakistan, leading to disagreements over water rights and allocations primarily around the sharing of river waters originating from the Indus Basin. However, after decades, the dispute has transitioned into Indian duress or more accurately water terrorism. Almost all news and media outlets are pointing out the Indian barbarianism, but none have dared to reflect internally and bring to the surface the challenges that arose within.

Despite the Indus Waters Treaty, disputes and tensions over water allocations persist between India and Pakistan. Pakistan has raised concerns about Indian water projects on the western rivers, alleging violations of the treaty’s provisions, particularly regarding the storage and diversion of water. India’s construction of dams and diversion projects, such as the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project on the Jhelum River, have been sources of contention and have led to legal battles and diplomatic tensions. Also adding to the dispute are India’s hydropower projects on the western rivers that have the potential to affect water flow and agricultural productivity downstream in Pakistan. While Pakistan argues that reduced water flow has adversely impacted its agricultural economy, which heavily depends on irrigation from the Indus River and its tributaries, it has completely failed the nation to take solid action to improve its water management system. Engaging in diplomatic channels to address water-related disputes between India and Pakistan was only one part of the solution. Pakistan is now facing an eminent water crisis and water terrorism by India due to its sluggishness in dam construction.

Simultaneously, Climate change poses additional challenges to water management in the Indus Basin, including changes in precipitation patterns, glacial melt, and increased variability in water availability. Both India and Pakistan face the prospect of water scarcity and while India efficiently adopted adaptive measures years ago to manage water resources sustainably in the face of changing climatic conditions by constructing over 5,000 dams (this number does not include small dams or reservoirs), Pakistan continues to face immense challenges. Ironically, all successive governments have failed to address these challenges to move towards consolidated action. The construction of dams in Pakistan faces several challenges, both technical and non-technical, which hinder the planning, execution, and operation of dam projects. Some of these challenges include:

Financing and Funding: One of the major hurdles in dam construction is securing adequate financing and funding for large-scale infrastructure projects. Pakistan continues to face budgetary constraints and will once again have to rely on external financing or loans, which can come with strings attached or high-interest rates, impacting the overall cost-effectiveness of the projects.

Technical Complexity: Building dams involves complex engineering and construction processes, especially for large dams. Technical challenges such as geotechnical issues, seismic considerations, and ensuring structural integrity require specialized expertise and careful planning. Pakistan faces difficulties in accessing the necessary technical know-how and expertise, leading to delays or cost overruns.

Inter-Provincial Disputes: Pakistan’s federal structure and complex water governance arrangements have led to inter-provincial disputes over water allocation and dam construction. Provinces have conflicting interests regarding water rights, distribution, and the benefits derived from dam projects. Resolving these disputes requires effective coordination, negotiation, and adherence to legal frameworks which has not been focused on by the leadership of the country.

Security Concerns: Dams are critical infrastructure assets that have been vulnerable to security threats, including sabotage, terrorism, or geopolitical tensions. Ensuring the security of dam sites and preventing unauthorized access or attacks requires robust security measures, surveillance systems, and coordination with law enforcement agencies. Security considerations add additional complexity and costs to dam construction projects in Pakistan.

Public Awareness and Opposition: We have all heard absurd claims and protests against dam construction in the past. Public awareness and opposition to dam projects can pose challenges, particularly when communities are not adequately consulted or informed about the potential impacts of dams. Concerns regarding displacement, loss of livelihoods, and environmental degradation can lead to protests, legal challenges have either been poorly handled or shunned completely.

The truth is that Pakistan’s geopolitical challenges such as India-Pakistan Relations, Terrorism and extremism, deteriorating Pak-Afghan relations, Internal Ethnic and Sectarian Tensions, Economic Vulnerability, Strategic Rivalries and Alliances are not going to be resolved overnight. It is also a fact that it is our very deliberately created weakness and inability to tackle national challenges that have allowed India to turn this dispute into a power display for the world. Their message is loud and clear, they infiltrated Kashmir claiming its right over it and now they are ready to turn the Pakistani land into a desert stripping its people of the water they claim to be theirs and theirs alone.

I leave the decision-makers with this, where were they when India was busily constructed over 5000 dams and where are they now when the geopolitical threat to Pakistan is turning into a reality?

The writer is Foreign Research Associate, Centre of Excellence, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Islamabad.