PTCL announces Shoq TV Box powered by Android TV

Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group, is set to launch in Pakistan a cutting-edge Shoq TV Set-top Box powered by Android TV, to transform the TV viewing experience for its customers. It was announced by the President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Hatem Bamatraf, and Karen Teo, VP Android Partnerships APAC, Google during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The Android TV Set-top Box will feature multiple Google apps, including the Play Store, in addition to a sleek User Interface (UI) and captivating graphics to provide a transformative user experience.

Designed for optimum convenience and seamless control, the new Android TV Set-top Box will offer the ultimate entertainment experience. With pre-installed apps like YouTube and Netflix, users will be able to have an immersive big-screen experience with their favourite entertainment content. Users will be able to smoothly navigate between TV and other compatible Android apps to make the most of their leisure time.

Commenting on the development, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Hatem Bamatraf said, “I am thrilled by the launch of this innovative Shoq TV Box powered by Android TV in Pakistan in collaboration with Google. It feels like we’re bringing back an exciting gift from the MWC for our customers. For the past couple of years, PTCL Group has steadfastly focused on enhancing the quality of content and entertainment options for our valued customers. I hope that with a transformative blend of television and Android apps, the new Shoq TV box powered by Android TV will be a paradigm shift in entertainment for our customers.”

Also sharing her thoughts, Karen Teo, VP Android Partnerships APAC, Google said, “I’d like to congratulate the PTCL Group on the launch of Shoq TV Box, which will provide customers in Pakistan with access to the TV apps ecosystem and elevate their TV viewing and entertainment experience. Google is happy to be partnering with PTCL Group to continue driving innovation and growth of the Android TV platform in Pakistan.”

The new Shoq TV set-top box powered by Android TV will continue to offer more than two hundred television channels with a diverse array of Full HD channels. The new Set-top box bolsters PTCL Group’s continued focus on providing high-quality news and entertainment content in Pakistan.