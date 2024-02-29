Paul Pogba banned for 4 years for doping

ROME: Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was banned for the maximum four years by Italy´s anti-doping court on Thursday after the World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone.

Pogba´s positive test was announced in September, stemming from an exam that was carried out after Juventus´ game at Udinese on Aug. 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juve´s bench.

Pogba opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy´s anti-doping agency and so the case was tried before the country´s anti-doping court. A person with direct knowledge of the case confirmed the verdict to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the sentence was not made public due to Italy´s privacy laws. Pogba could appeal the decision to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The sentence could end Pogba´s career, as the France international turns 31 next month.

Four-year bans are standard under the World Anti-Doping Code but can be reduced in cases where an athlete can prove their doping was not intentional, if the positive test was a result of contamination or if they provide “substantial assistance” to help investigators.

Pogba rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in 2022 but struggled with injuries, playing in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season and two this season. He was ruled out of France´s run to the World Cup final that year due to a knee injury.

Pogba helped France win the previous World Cup, scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final. He played in 178 matches for Juventus from 2012-16.