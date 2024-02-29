‘Jamun ka Darakht’ makes inroads at Cannes festival

Rafay Rashdi’s Jamun ka Darakht triumphed at the Cannes World Film Festival, winning ‘Best Social Justice Short Film’.

Co-produced by Rafay Rashdi Productions, Syed Murad Ali & Wah Wah Productions and Faisal Kapadia, it stands out as a movie that breaks conventional storytelling norms.

Its acknowledgement at the Cannes World Film Festival proves the growing influence and acclaim of Pakistani cinema on the international scene.

Rafay proudly took to Instagram to announce the film’s prestigious win.

In his heartfelt message, Rashdi extended warm congratulations to the entire cast and crew.

He marked this achievement as a momentous occasion for the Pakistani film industry.

Rashdi joyfully said: “We won. Best Social Justice Short Film. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

Accompanying the announcement was a poster showcasing the win. In his post, Rashdi expressed gratitude to the festival for honouring their work, making the victory even more special. Bee Gul, a highly acclaimed scriptwriter known for her masterful storytelling, brought her creative brilliance to a compelling short film.

The partnership between Bee and the celebrated director Rafay Rashdi was teased with an intriguing trailer on Rafay’s Instagram. Rafay previously presented a profound inquiry on his Instagram. He challenged the audience with a thought-provoking question.

“How far will we go to determine the notion of consensuality between a man and a woman?

“A choice is ever-present. The audience will be the arbitrator of the judgment.”

Adnan Siddiqui is playing a negative role in Jamun ka Darakht. His character orchestrates manipulative dynamics.

The short film mainly has female cast members. It bravely addresses sensitive themes like harassment, sexual assault and blind lust without consent. This assures an uncomfortable yet riveting viewing experience.

Bee Gul’s impactful dialogues add to the discomfort, setting the stage for a thought-provoking and intense cinematic journey. Adnan Siddiqui’s eagerly awaited comeback to the screen added to the excitement surrounding the short film.

Fans have expressed their support and appreciation for the film.