invitations of Guest cancelled for National Assembly Session

National Assembly Session: Invitations to guests cancelled

The invitations to the guests of the inaugural session of the National Assembly were cancelled.

A notification has also been issued by the National Assembly Secretariat to cancel the invitations of the guests.

As per the notification of the National Assembly Secretariat, visitors gallery cards have been canceled due to security reasons.

In the notification, it is directed that the newly elected members of the National Assembly should bring the cards issued by the Secretariat with them.

It should be noted that the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly is being held today.

Newly elected members of the National Assembly will take oath in today’s session.

Former Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf will administer oath to the newly elected members, after the oath all members will sign the register