Maira Khan describes local celebrities as hypocrites

Actress and model Maira Khan, who has proved herself as one of the most promising actors, claimed that most local celebrities are “hypocrites”.

Maira Khan appeared on the ARY News show ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh,’ where she discussed her personal life and professional endeavours.

During a segment, host Waseem Badami asked her to describe local celebrities using a single word. She used “hypocrites”.

Maira Khan claimed that there is too much fighting and negativity shown in today’s dramas. Sharing her views about the country’s political situation, the actress said that politicians are doing less politics and more drama.

Maira Khan added that there is too much politics in dramas these days.

The actress added that she thoroughly enjoyed working in the ARY Digital serial ‘Cheekh.’ It is pertinent to mention that the cast also included Saba Qamar, Bilal Abbas Khan, Aijaz Aslam, Azekah Daniel, Ushna Shah, Emmad Irfani, Shabbir Jan, Gul-e-Rana and Nayyar Ejaz.

Apart from Cheekh, Maira Khan has worked in hit dramas ‘Jaise Jante Nahi,’ ‘Tum Kahan Hum Kahan,’ ‘Riyasat,’ ‘Sun Leyna,’ ‘Kinara,’ ‘Kaisi Hain Dooriyan,’ ‘Mehman,’ ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyann,’ ‘Bewafa,’ ‘Jalan,’ ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’ and ‘Mein Hari Piya.’