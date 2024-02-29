Bella Hadid loses another major deal

After Dior, American supermodel Bella Hadid lost another major contract from a British beauty giant. Months after being replaced by an Israeli model in the new campaign of a high-end French fashion brand, Dior, supermodel Bella Hadid, of Palestinian descent, has been dropped by luxury makeup and skincare brand Charlotte Tilbury, merely eight months after she was announced the face of the high-end cosmetic giant.

Quoting an industry insider, a foreign-based entertainment outlet reported, “Hadid was released from her contract with Charlotte Tilbury.”

“The model was notified in November and was given the reason of ‘force majeure’ in her contract,” the person added.

As per Cornell Law School, force majeure is a ‘provision in a contract that frees both parties from obligation if an extraordinary event directly prevents one or both parties from performing’.

While the actual reason for her dismissal is yet to be known, fans of the celebrity believe it is because of her constant ‘support for the people of Gaza’ and the ‘Free Palestine’ movement.

It is worth mentioning that Hadid is set to come up with her own makeup and wellness venture, named Orebella in May.