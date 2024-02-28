Give Peace a Chance

In a development that holds the potential to reshape the cross-border dynamics, a religious delegation from Pakistan recently visited Afghanistan to hold discussions with the Afghan leadership and the Taliban. The visit, which aimed to foster trust and understanding between the two neighbouring countries, might do the trick in softening the longstanding tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

The delegation provided an opportunity for both sides to engage in candid discussions and address the underlying issues that have strained their bilateral relations for years, with both parties expressing their commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban, during the discussions, assured the Pakistani delegation that Afghan soil poses no threat to any country. Although not much has been made of previous such statements, if Kabul stays true to its word, this statement could, perhaps, be an indication of the Taliban’s willingness to address Pakistan’s concerns and work towards building a more trusting relationship.

Of phenomenal importance is the effect on fostering a renewed sense of cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism. Both countries have been marred by the menace of terrorism for decades, with cross-border incidents further exacerbating the security challenges faced by the region.

By strengthening their ties and enhancing coordination on security matters, Pakistan and Afghanistan can effectively combat the terrorist groups that operate along their porous border. Pakistan has been asking this of Afghanistan all along: an opportunity for both countries to work together in identifying and dismantling terrorist networks that pose a threat to their internal security.

Pakistan’s pivotal role in facilitating dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban has been widely acknowledged in other countries. If this time, Kabul realises the worth of stepping beyond its usual rhetoric and underscores the importance of multi-faceted cooperation, peace might return, after all. *