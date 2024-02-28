Constable martyred by the firing of Bandits



Lahore (Web Desk) Bandits fired in the area of Police Station City Muridke

Constable Martyred , Bilal was posted at Sadar Muridke Police Station, we will arrest accused very soon.

According to details, Constable Bilal was posted at 746/C Outpost 34 Chak, Sadar Muridke Police Station. who were performing duty on a motorcycle in the area of police station city Muridke , when he tried to stop three motorcyclists in Narowal Chowk as suspicious, the accused opened fire. On which a fire constable shot Bilal in the right side of the back. Constable Bilal martyred was injured. The injured was immediately taken to Mayo Hospital, Lahore, where he succumbed to his injuries and passed on the way while reaching to the hospital.



On behalf of District Police Officer Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, teams have been formed for the quick arrest of the accused. Very soon the accused will be caught by the police. Zahid Nawaz Marwat has further said that Bilal is the star of the police and we will arrest the accused very soon and bring them to justice.