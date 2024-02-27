Fazlur Rehman will not vote in the presidential election

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that before the election, there was information that a decision has been made, the size of JUI will be reduced, and it has been decided in principle that they will not vote in the election of the President.

During the press conference in Peshawar, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we have whitened our beards in contesting elections but we have not seen such elections.

He said that in this election, those who were not visible won, our position is clear, we do not want to join any government.

The JUI chief further said that the establishment wants the assemblies to conform to them and also the people. It was reported before the election that a decision has been taken to reduce the size of the Jamiat.

He said that even in 2018, they used to say that it was rigged, and even today they are saying that it was rigged. In the election campaign, the people get to know who is winning and who is losing.

Fazlur Rehman also said that in the coming days, I will tell the people living inside the system will cry, the country will not run with them, the system will collapse.

The JUI chief said that he has fought elections all his life and his beard has turned white in the election, if there is his interference then the next election will not be of any use.

He said that if the PTI delegation came, we honored them according to traditions, if PTI wins, give them the government, our parliamentary system will continue.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we have an estimate of our success, I ask who is suffering from us? If they raise their voice against the global forces, they also say that our size should be reduced.

He said that if they believe that there was no rigging, then the narrative of May 9 is buried, IFM’s attitude towards us is not good, outside organizations should not be invited to intervene.

The JUI chief said that our position is clear, we do not want to join any government, and decided in principle that we will not vote in the election of the President.