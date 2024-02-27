Self esteem and tips to master it

Ever watched superman or batman? Wonder woman and other key characters that fight crime? Minus the superpower roles, they have one thing in common. That is self-esteem. Imagine these superheroes not believing in themselves and trying to rule the world. Not possible.

Drastic sequential losses if you have low of self-esteem. It is suicidal. If this is true for superheroes, imagine what it does for you as an individual.

Self-esteem is a power bank. It has many powers vested in it. But you can lose it too quickly. A bad marriage. Failed friendships. Lost careers. Unexpected events. All can turn that power bank into depletion mode. Self esteem is not permanent. It has its own cause and effect rules.

Self-esteem refers to a person’s overall sense of his or her value or worth. It can be considered a sort of measure of how much a person “values, approves of, appreciates, prizes, or likes him or herself” (Adler & Stewart, 2004).

Self-esteem is a built-in function. Working with clients I realize that one of the main issues is the low self-esteem. It can be caused by many realistic issues and can become a permanent patter in in life. The damage is too high. By the time they come to me, the damage is already done. Now we need to work on the damage control.

Unfortunately, this area still needs to be researched upon. The biosociopschological model concludes that there can be biological disturbances, social pressures and even cognitions that can alter this “self-esteem.”

As a psychologist, focusing on the areas and reasons are not helpful. The objective is to focus on areas on how to improve this and get back up to fight another day. Nothing in life must be permanent. You do not have to wait for life to begin. You can simply transform.

“Transformation is the only reality. The only pill for existence. You can choose. You can be alone and deprived. Or set up gear and fight. Having acceptance is also a fighting attribute. You can selfheal through empower mind of the soul and mind.” Ahmed Sheikh

There are many areas that can improve self-esteem. The most common one I practice in my clinical setting is enabling individuals to be kind to oneself. This is something you owe yourself. Stop being too rigid and too worked up. Nothing matters except you. If you do not exist nothing else matters.

Your mode is a reality. And self-kindness is the essence of life. Being kind to a stranger makes him or her smile. Imagine what it does to your body and physiology.

Forgiving yourself lets you go through another phase painlessly. You can eventually kickstart a new life. And yes, you can forgive yourself for being so cruel to yourself. Also, if someone has hurt you, you can also stop letting that hurt take you off track.

Use the world to replenish your thoughts and live a bit. You deserve to give your self esteem a bit of internal solace.

The reason is simple. The impact of not letting go and low self esteem plays a havoc with your personality in the long run.

As a clinical psychologist, addressing low self esteem is extremely difficult. When people lose hope, everything is gloomy. I wish there is therapeutic drugs. The increase of neurotransmitters isn’t the key. Part time relaxants isn’t thecause. Fixing through cognitions is the key. Otherwise, it is all stale.

As a human you need to realize the value of yourself irrespective of the outcomes and the factors. If you still are facing issues, get consultation. The reality is living a good self esteem life.

Remember that the hurt is internal, and you bleed within. That must stop. Death is not the end game. To live is.

Mr. Ahmed Sheikh is a highly accomplished psychologist with over 20 years of experience specializing in wellness, positive psychology, mindfulness, and depression management. His expertise extends to training police, corporations, institutions, and government agencies in leadership, management skills.