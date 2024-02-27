If the Punjab Assembly has overnight become the talk of the town because of its headline-worthy new woman Chief Minister, vowing to lead the heartland with grace, Sindh’s Murad Ali Shah is an icon unto himself.

Chosen to lead the house for the third time in a row, Mr Shah wished to work for and with opposition and treasury benches alike. A similar aura of let bygone-be-bygones exuded from up north where Ms Maryam Nawaz, publicly stating that she had no desire for revenge, seems determined to be seen as a leader in her own right. Promises are aplenty as leaders from coalition parties can be seen trying to add to their appeal. Between transforming Punjab into an economic hub, an all-encompassing emphasis on the youth, revolutionising healthcare and assisting women from all walks of life rise higher and higher, Madam Chief Minister has set a string of targets for herself. Down in Karachi, Mr Shah played to his strengths as a veteran administrator and kept the address short and crisp.

“Legacy of service” remained the buzzword as he highlighted challenges such as street crime and violence in the Kaccha area. Of course, pledges, however lofty, remain just words unless there’s a political will to bring about some change. While it can be hoped that the two chief ministers would stay true to their cause, seeking constructive feedback in their stride is easier said than done. The very first test of their resilience would soon knock on the doorstep in the form of cabinet announcements.

So much has already been said about the disastrous toll of bloated machinery and the inclination to dole out ministries like candy to keep allies happy. As far as Sindh is concerned, Mr Shah would have to go back to his party’s election manifesto and read the bit about his crusade to abolish 17 federal ministries and rid the country of elite capture. Surely, there must be something in the fine print that relates to provincial governments. Now that Ms Nawaz has taken oath as the chief minister of a province, which enjoys a reputation as the most powerful on many accounts, she might use this first announcement to make it clear to the world that she is no longer satisfied with only being her father’s daughter. Let the governance begin. *