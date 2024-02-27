Saad Ahmed takes the helm in India

Saad Ahmad Warraich officially took charge as the Charge d’Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Monday, succeeding Aizaz Khan, according to a statement posted by the Pakistan High Commission on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Warraich, who previously served as Pakistan’s envoy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, brings a wealth of diplomatic experience, having also served as the Director-General for Afghanistan, Turkey, and Iran in the Foreign Office. Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich assumed responsibilities as Charge d’ Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. He has replaced Mr. Aizaz Khan, who has completed his tenure.

Meanwhile, Asad Gilani has been appointed as the new Director-General for Afghanistan. He has done MA in Economics from Government College University, Lahore, and an MBA from Nanyang Business School, Singapore. The appointment comes amidst strained relations between Pakistan and India, with no significant progress in restoring diplomatic ties since India’s unilateral revocation of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in August 2019. India’s decision led to Pakistan downgrading its diplomatic relations and expelling the last Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria.

Prior to recent developments, there were hopes for a potential thaw in relations if Nawaz Sharif had assumed office for the fourth time as prime minister. However, following a split verdict and allegations of rigging, Nawaz declined the position, nominating his brother Shehbaz Sharif instead.

Observers note that while Nawaz has a history of efforts to improve ties with India, his absence from the prime ministerial office diminishes the prospects for reconciliation. Although Shehbaz may seek guidance from his brother, it is unlikely that he will pursue a policy towards India that goes against the interests of the current power dynamics.