Chief Executive Counseling Services and Director of Ireland Education Dr. Osama Qureshi has said that post visa facilities are also being provided including accommodation and health insurance for children.

“For education, the acquisition of knowledge has been specially emphasized in our religion. Like various universities, we are not only providing visa offers but also providing all facilities including education and employment.” He was speaking to the media on the occasion of the Irish Universities Largest Education Expo held at a local hotel here.

The expo was attended by 15 universities in Ireland, Home Institute Dublin, University of Cambridge Dundalk Institute, University of Galway, University College Dublin, DIFCTUS Campus, Honyhaven Ind. Irish representatives of other universities and colleges, including Pendent College, Cyril Morris, Feuta Croshing, Fura Owen Perry Asina, Michael Galvin, Nick Mermion, Kira Brown and Taha Waqar, Nusrat Bashir Kanza, Shiraz Raza Suhrawardy, visited the students in the universities of Ireland at various stalls. Gave a detailed briefing about admission and post-education employment. Dr. Osama Qureshi assured the students that they will get quality education in which part-time working facilities will also be available during the one-year master’s program.