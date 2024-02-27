ICMA Convocation

ICMA Faisalabad Convocation 2024 was held on Saturdayat Serena Hotel, Faisalabad.

ICMA is a professional accounting body that regulates the profession of accountancy and excels in delivering high-standard education, professional training, and research & development activities that are aimed at providing quality education to students of ICMA. ICMA has state-of-the-art campuses all across Pakistan & offers flexible study options to students.

ICMA Faisalabad Convocation 2024 was organized to celebrate the success of qualified Chartered Management Accountants & to welcome the new members of ICMA. The convocation was a well-attended event by students & members of ICMA, Corporate Partners of ICMA & Media.

The convocation was attended by Mr. Shehzad Ahmed Malik, President ICMA, Mr. Zia Mustafa, Chairman of Strategic Board, Mr. Aamir Ijaz Khan, Executive Director ICMA, Mr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad Naz, Chairman Faisalabad Branch Council, ICMA & Management of ICMA Faisalabad Campus.