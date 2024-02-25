Murad likely to be elected Sindh CM unopposed

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) reached out to opposition parties including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to get its nominee for Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah elected ‘unopposed’.

According to sources, the PPP approached the MQM-P, asking it to withdraw its candidate Ali Khurshidi from the chief minister’s election scheduled to be held today. Despite having a two-third majority in the Sindh assembly, the PPP is aiming to get the chief minister slot unopposed with the support of MQM-P and other opposition parties.

The sources privy to the development said that the PPP has also reached out to members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) who took oath earlier in the day. The PPP asked the SIC and JI members to vote for Syed Murad Ali Shah in the CM election.

The election for Sindh’s chief minister will be held today. The PPP nominated Syed Murad Ali Shah for the slot while Ali Khurshidi has submitted nomination papers from the MQM-P. Sindh Assembly Secretariat announced that nomination papers of Syed Murad Ali Shah of PPP and Ali Khurshidi of MQM-P have been accepted. “The CM election will be held on Monday at 2pm,” it added.