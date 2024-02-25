PTI’s Strategic Conundrum

In my estimation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to primarily align with the Sunni Ittehad Council to secure reserved seats for women and minorities lacks justification. Instead, a more prudent approach post their support in the National Assembly’s inaugural session on February 8 would have been establishing themselves as the “Justice Parliamentary Group.” PTI’s strategic manoeuvres indicate their alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council stems from its status as a registered political entity with the Election Commission. Consequently, PTI-backed candidates for the National and Provincial Assemblies, having garnered significant public support, will now be tallied under the Sunni Ittehad Council. This manoeuvre, in essence, will elevate PTI to the largest party in the upcoming National Assembly, with a minimum of 130 seats reserved for women and minorities, potentially unsettling the already fragile coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif.

In my assessment, PTI does not perceive alliances with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan Peoples Party as enduring. Even if, hypothetically, these alliances persist for a while due to uncontrollable circumstances, the volatile nature of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) could prompt its departure from the coalition government at any moment. The PPP government in Sindh might provide a pretext for such separation. If the MQM were to break away from the coalition government, PTI, merged into the Sunni Ittehad Council, could strategize a vote of no confidence to oust the future Prime Minister. Maulana Fazlur Rehman might also be inclined to support such a plan, facilitating the reversal of the future government through “constitutional means” whenever deemed necessary. While the narrative I have been presented with seems plausible in the long run, politics remains a ruthless game.

If the MQM were to break away from the coalition government, PTI, merged into the Sunni Ittehad Council, could strategize a vote of no confidence to oust the future Prime Minister.

Questions linger regarding the parliamentary leadership within the Sunni Ittehad Council after its integration into PTI. Will it be Sahibzada Hamid Raza or someone nominated from within PTI’s ranks? PTI’s nomination of Omer Ayub Khan for Prime Minister further complicates leadership dynamics. Why would Sahibzada Hamid Raza relinquish the esteemed position of Leader of the Opposition after sacrificing his party, “Qurban”? I am sceptical of their “good intentions”; while playing the political power game, they are being entrusted more than necessary.

Nonetheless, as a mere reporter, I lack the authority to question anyone’s intentions. Reflecting on the long-standing history of national politics, the importance of commanding control within a political party becomes apparent. The events of the 1988 elections, particularly the formation of the Combined Opposition Parties (COP), offer insights into the complexities of coalition politics. Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi’s narrative underscores the challenges and opportunities inherent in coalition politics, emphasizing the significance of asserting control within a political party.

PTI’s recent strategic realignment with the Sunni Ittehad Council reflects the party’s calculated approach to alliances and power dynamics within the Pakistani political landscape. While this shift may offer short-term gains, its long-term implications remain uncertain. As Pakistani politics continue to evolve, PTI’s strategic manoeuvres will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of governance and coalition dynamics in the years to come.

The writer is an award-winning investigative digital, print and broadcast journalist who hosts his vlog “The Scoop With Hassan Naqvi”. He can be reached on X@HassanNaqvi5.