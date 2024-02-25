Karachi Kings hand Lahore Qalandars fourth defeat

Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars on the final ball of a nail-biting game in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday.

Kings chased the target of 176 over the loss of eight wickets in the 10th match of the PSL 9. Kieron Pollard played the match-winning knock of 58 off 33 balls powered by five sixes and a four. Shoaib Malik supported him with 39 runs off 32 balls.

This is defending champions Qalandars’ fourth consecutive loss in the ninth edition of the PSL. Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan’s 75-not out helped Lahore Qalandars post a total of 175 after being put to bat first.

After losing his opening partner Fakhar Zaman, Farhan kept rotating the strike while hitting boundaries at intervals.

He took 45 deliveries to score an unbeaten 72 while George Linde remained not out on 26 off 13 balls. Kings have played two games, out of which they won one while losing the other.