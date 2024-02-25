Newly elected Balochistan MPAs to take oath on Wednesday

The opening session of the Balochistan Assembly has been scheduled for February 28 at 3pm to administer oath to newly elected members, marking the official commencement of their legislative duties.

The assembly meeting has been summoned by the governor of Balochistan. The speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Jam Jamali, is slated to preside over the proceedings, ensuring the smooth conduct of the oath-taking ceremony.

This assembly session holds particular importance as it heralds the formal induction of elected representatives into the legislative body, signifying the democratic process in action.

So far, the Punjab and Sindh assemblies have been inducted, with a session of the former taking place on Friday and the latter being elected on Saturday.

Earlier today, the first session of the newly elected House of the Sindh Assembly convened today to administer the oath to members, with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani presiding over the proceedings. On Saturday afternoon, 147 newly elected members of the assembly took oath, while the crucial election for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker is scheduled to be held tomorrow. Deputy Speaker Raheela Leghari administered the oath to Speaker Durrani, who has also been elected as an MPA.