Sheikh Rasheed’s interim bail extended in Zardari remarks case

The local court on Saturday extended the interim bail of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case about levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Dr Sohail Thahim heard the case as Rasheed appeared before the court along with his lawyer Sardar Shahbaz and others.

During the hearing, Rasheed’s lawyer requested the court to give some date after Ramadan on which the court extended the interim bail of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The court adjourned the hearing directing the parties to submit arguments on the next hearing. AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections – 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, complainant PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family. With his provocateur allegations, Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP to disrupt the country’s peace, the FIR added.