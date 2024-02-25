Abdul Aleem Khan vacates PP-149 Lahore seat

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has vacated his PP-149 seat from Lahore, as he gears up to assume his role in the National Assembly from the NA-117 constituency.

The senior politician officially communicated his decision to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday, signalling a significant transition in his political career.

Having emerged victorious in both national and provincial elections from Lahore, Khan’s decision to focus on his role in the National Assembly underscores his commitment to broader national issues and legislative responsibilities. From Lahore’s PP 149 constituency, Khan had bagged 51,756 votes, beating his opponent, PTI-backed independent candidate Zeeshan Rasheed, who clinched 47,998 votes.

In the National Assembly’s NA-117 constituency, Aleem Khan had bagged 91,486 votes against the runner-up, PTI-backed independent candidate Ali Ijaz Buttar, who got 80,838 votes.

Abdul Aleem Khan’s ascent to the National Assembly from Lahore brings with it expectations and opportunities for constituents in NA-117. As he embarks on this new chapter, Khan’s constituents and political observers alike will be keen to witness the impact of his leadership on the national stage.