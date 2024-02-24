Sharif: Pakistan First, Politics Second

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and nominated prime minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the paramount importance of placing Pakistan’s interests above political agendas.

Led by PML-N Balochistan President Jafar Khan Mandukhel, the delegation convened with Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore to discuss matters pertinent to political stability and development in Pakistan, particularly focusing on Balochistan’s governance landscape. Addressing the delegation, Shehbaz Sharif lauded their efforts in fostering political stability in the country, underlining the need for collective dedication towards Pakistan’s progress.

He pledged to collaborate sincerely with all stakeholders for the advancement of both Pakistan and Balochistan.

During the interaction, the delegation highlighted key issues regarding government formation in Balochistan, while also sharing insights into their political affiliations and aspirations.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the dedication and spirit exhibited by the National and Provincial Assembly members and party leaders from Balochistan.

On this occasion, matters pertaining to the formation of the government in Balochistan were discussed.

The leaderships of the PML-N and PPP had also exchanged views on the situation in the province.

Among the notable attendees from Balochistan were Jamal Shah Kakar from NA 263, Sardar Yaqub Khan Nasir from NA 252, Jam Kamal from NA 257 and PB 22, and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from PB 14. Mir Asim Kurd Gallo, who recently joined PML-N after succeeding as an independent from PB 30, along with other representatives including Wali Muhammad from PB 41 and Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq from PB 51, were also present at the meeting.

The gathering also saw the presence of senior PML-N leaders including Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, underscoring the party’s commitment to facilitating dialogue and cooperation among political entities for the betterment of Pakistan.