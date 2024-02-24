Nawaz urges youth to shun anarchy

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif urged the youth on Saturday to eschew the pitfalls of anarchy and uphold the virtues of meritocracy. Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Sharif Medical Trust in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif stressed the importance of resilience in the face of adversity, stating, “A person who is afraid of failure will never succeed.” He extended heartfelt congratulations to the triumphant students, lauding their perseverance and dedication that led them to this momentous occasion. Underlining the significance of merit-based systems, Nawaz Sharif reiterated, “There is no recommendation culture here; merit is nurtured.” He commended the graduates for their commitment to excellence, noting that their successes exemplify the ethos of hard work and determination. Highlighting the pivotal role of students as the future of Pakistan, the PML-N leader implored them to steer clear of chaos and indecency. “You should never be afraid of difficulties,” he urged, emphasizing the importance of resilience and fortitude in overcoming challenges. In his address, Nawaz Sharif underscored the noble vocation of serving humanity, expressing confidence that the graduates would make significant contributions to alleviating the plight of the less fortunate. He attributed their achievements to relentless perseverance and unwavering dedication.