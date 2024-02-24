Portuguese envoy opens Ensmile HQ’s at LCCI

Portugal Ambassador Manuel Frederico Pinheiro da Silva graced the inauguration ceremony of Ensmile Headquarters at Lahore Stock Exchange with his esteemed presence.

Upon arrival, the envoy was warmly received by Aftab Chaudhry and the CEO of Ensmile Gohar Rehman.

Mr. Gohar took the opportunity to brief the envoy about Ensmile’s remarkable journey and outlined the company’s ambitious vision for the coming years. “As we embark on this journey, our focus remains on fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth within our organization. By investing in our team, we are investing in the future of this country.”

During his visit to the facility, the envoy had the opportunity to witness the state-of-the-art infrastructure and technological innovations that Ensmile is pioneering in the industry. Impressed by the advancements, he commended the company’s commitment to excellence.

Expressing his support for fostering cooperation and trade between Portugal and Ensmile, the dignitary assured full support from the Portuguese embassy. His endorsement further solidifies the company’s position as a global leader in its field. He said, “It is heartening to see companies like Ensmile driving innovation and pushing boundaries. Rest assured, the Portuguese embassy stands ready to support and facilitate any initiatives that promote cooperation and exchange between our countries.”

The event also saw the distinguished presence of former DG ISI Major General Abid Latif, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Ensmile looks forward to leveraging this momentous occasion to strengthen partnerships and drive forward its mission of technological innovation and excellence.