IG release funds for treatment of injured cops

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring regular measures for the health welfare of police employees, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another 09 lakh rupees for the medical expenses of 05 employees serving in different districts. According to the details, the injured constable Muhammad Niaz of Bahawalpur was given Rs. 03 lakhs for medical expenses, constable Syed Nasir Abbas Shah was sanctioned Rs.03 lakh for treatment. 01 lakh was released to the injured Constable Ghazi Waheed Murad of Sialkot for medical expenses. Injured driver Constable Tanveer Akhtar and Arshad Mehmood were also given Rs 01 lakh each for the treatment. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the above mentioned funds after scrutiny and approval of the Compensation Award Committee. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all possible support from the department will continue for the health welfare of police officials and their families.