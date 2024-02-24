Lahore Literary Festival echoes literary brilliance

The second day of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) at the Alhamra Arts Centre unfolded as a literary tapestry, weaving together profound ideas, artistic milestones and cultural reflections.

Commencing with the thought-provoking session “Writing the Other,” literary giants Mohsin Hamid, Monica Ali, Jose Luis Peixoto and HM Naqvi delved into the intricate art of infusing emotions into characters. The day they metamorphosed into a journey through the minds of literary luminaries is a testament to the festival’s commitment to intellectual exploration.

In a significant gathering, the autobiography unveiling of acclaimed artist Salman Farooqui took centre stage. Former WAPDA Chairman Shakeel Durrani and renowned columnist Rashid Amjad shared insights into Salman Farooqui’s private and social life, discussing his profound impact on art and society. Rashid Amjad hailed him as a metaphor for resilience.

The exploration of digital frontiers continued with the “Busting Poverty Digitally” panel. Roshaneh Zafar, Momina Aijazuddin and Sadaffe Abid offered a glimpse into a future where technology intersects with social impact. Moderated by Taimur Rahman, Professor at LUMS, the session resonated as a call for innovation in the battle against poverty.

The literary kaleidoscope turned with sessions like “Lahore Cinema: Between Realism and Fable” by Iftikhar Dadi, a discussion on “The Widening War” in the Middle East and a captivating journey through the artistic milestones of Shakir Ali, Zahoorul Akhlaq and Imran Qureshi in “Every Milestone a Destination.”

Alhamra Arts Centre once again stood as the epicentre of intellectual and artistic brilliance, where ideas converged and creativity thrived-the festival’s second day affirmed Lahore’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a culture of intellectual dynamism.