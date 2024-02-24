Sean Dyche wants pressure on Dominic Calvert-Lewin eased

Sean Dyche accepts pressure will continue to grow on Dominic Calvert-Lewin the longer his barren run continues. But the Everton manager has reminded the rest of his goal-shy side it is not just the principle striker who needs to find the net. Calvert-Lewin has not scored for the relegation-threatened Toffees in 19 appearances stretching back to October.

However, he is not the only Everton player struggling in front of goal with the team having struck just 27 times in 25 Premier League games this season. Only bottom two Burnley and Sheffield United have worse records.

“I think he knows where he’s at,” said Dyche of Calvert-Lewin. “There’s enough noise in football now. “Do you think he’s thinking there’s no noise about him not scoring? I’m pretty sure he knows that.