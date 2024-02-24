10th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship commences

The 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship 2024, which includes eight segments of golfing events, teed off at the historically renowned Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Friday, the first day of this ten days national golf event. First ones to tee off were the high spirited golfing women of the national golf scene and admirable indeed was their resoluteness to perform like champions.

Out of the women competing for honours in the A Category, the outstanding one was Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club. During the first 18 holes, Parkha was skillfully proficient in her shot making and through a marvelous all round application of golfing skills, she compiled a score of gross 75 and that rewarding effort fetched her the top position on the leaderboard. And talented as she is, hopefully she will maintain her foremost position in the rounds to follow.

Another masterly one who impressed with her golfing effort was Rimsha Ijaz, who is also associated with Defence Raya Golf Club, and much artistic as she is, her effort over the first 18 holes fetched her a gross score of 77 and she was placed two strokes behind the leader of the opening day, Parkha. Another young highly talented one Bushra Fatima (Lahore Garrison Greens) was also bracketed with Rimsha at a score of gross 77. A few others placed well were Ana James Gill (Royal Palm) at 82 and Humna Amjad (PGC) at 84.

In the race for honours among Category B women participants, the best net score was achieved by Arooj Kanwal of Defence Raya. Her net score of 70 placed her ahead of her adversaries. Second net achiever was Shahzadi Gulfam of Lahore Garrison with a net score of 71 and Ayesha Moazzam of Gymkhana scored net 75, a score also attained by Shabana Waheed (Lahore Garrison).

Senior Amateurs enter the competitive activity of 10th J.A.Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship on Saturday and the field includes notable names like Sardar Murad, Asim Tiwana, Imran Ahmed, Dr Zafar Nasrullah, Faisal Sayid, Rashid Akbar and Tariq Usman. They might be graded as seniors, but their golfing capabilities are champion like and hence the competitive flow is razor sharp.