Zero-Sum Tactics

Once, a mistake, but twice, a choice. Regardless of his own grievances with the political machinery, PTI Founder Imran Khan should have thought about the repercussions of sending a letter to the IMF, which could essentially be used as an excuse to suspend the last-gasp arrangement.

While a press briefing held on Friday smacked of utter disregard from the international creditor, the fact that no long-lasting damage has been incurred does not absolve Mr Khan or his confidantes of their responsibility. The 2022 fiasco of yet another letter sent by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra should have been a lesson well learnt, which had rung shrill alarm bells for attempting to sabotage a high-profile decision about the bailout package.

For now, it seems that the IMF does not wish to concern itself with the political developments while waiting for the report card of the new government. The IMF has repeatedly chosen to ignore such shenanigans, and therefore, the ultimate aim of PTI leadership appears to be nothing beyond generating colourful headlines and adding to the uncertainty. A similar vote of confidence has been issued by China, which offered its support to whoever won the general elections in working hand in hand towards mutual development.

It goes without saying that the country cannot move ahead until the authorities resolve all controversies surrounding the legitimacy of the electoral process. Instead of dragging its feet in hopes for the dust to settle, a turbo-charged election commission should have been hard at work–hearing complaints, analysing discrepancies and letting the law take its course. But all this should not come at the expense of economic stability and the country’s reputation in the eyes of the international community.

What good could have come of a scathing indictment from the IMF or Western capitals? The raging war of political point-scoring has brought the country’s losses to the point of no return. The political elite would have to understand that these zero-sum tactics, where ruthless ambition is pursued without caring for the sacrifices rendered by the masses, cannot continue anymore.

That the political temperatures cool down and people, not personalities, decide the future of this country, should have become the driving principle a long time ago. Still, better late than never. Let the democratic institutions take charge, for once, without any crutches; without any support. More than anything, Pakistan needs the inspiring words of leaders with the capacity to heal wounds and keep eyes on the ball. *