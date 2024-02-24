Imran Khan risks Pakistan economy with IMF letter

Shortly before PTI founding chairman Imran Khan revealed having written a letter to the IMF, asking it to make its next loan programme conditional to Pakistan conducting an audit of the February 8 general elections, party leader Senator Barrister Ali Zafar clarified that the country should continue to engage with the IMF.

In an unofficial conversation with media representatives at Adiala jail, following the hearing of the £190 million case, the PTI supremo stated that the letter raises concerns about obtaining loans in such circumstances, questioning who would be responsible for repaying the international monetary body in the current circumstances.

Imran alleged that institutions were compromised to ensure PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s ‘selection’, causing harm to courts and organisations, including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the process.