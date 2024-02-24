IMF backs Pakistan recovery, open to new leadership

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the international body looks forward to working with the new government in Pakistan for “macroeconomic stability and prosperity for Pakistanis”. “We look forward to working with the new government on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all of Pakistan’s citizens,” said the Head of the Communications Department at the IMF Julie Kozack when asked whether Pakistan was on track to secure the third tranche of the stand-by agreement reached in June 2023. Earlier, on January 11, the executive board of IMF completed its first review of the country’s economic reform programme, which paved the way for Pakistan to get $700 million. Following the IMF’s help, the total disbursements under the programme reached to $1.9 bn. It is expected that the IMF programme will conclude in the second week of April.