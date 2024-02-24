Inquiry panel finds Chattha’s allegations false

An inquiry committee established by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has concluded that allegations of election rigging made by former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Chattha were false and based on lies.

The committee’s report, submitted on Friday, recommends legal action against Chattha for making false accusations and potentially impacting the commission’s integrity.

The former Rawalpidni commissioner had initially made serious allegations against the ECP, claiming he was pressured to manipulate election results in Rawalpindi. However, the committee’s investigation, including testimonies and evidence, found no basis for these claims.

The ECP’s inquiry committee thoroughly investigated Chatta’s allegations, reviewing evidence and interviewing relevant officials. Their findings, according to sources, conclusively debunked the claims of rigged elections. Chatta reportedly admitted during the inquiry that he was influenced by external forces when making his statement, a detail included in the inquiry report, as per sources.

Additionally, Liaquat Chatta expressed regret for his remarks before the inquiry committee, according to the report from insider sources.

The findings indicate that the allegations levied by the former Rawalpindi commissioner lack credibility, as per reports from informed sources.

The inquiry report has attached Chatta’s statement, along with details regarding 6D votes and votes from national and provincial constituencies, as sourced from insiders.