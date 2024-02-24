PML-N, MQM-P signal change: National interests over politics

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday underscored their commitment to prioritising national interests over political gains.

A delegation from MQM-P, consisting of prominent leaders such as Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, and Kamran Tessori, held talks with PML-N President and prime minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif, along with other senior party figures including Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Rana Mashhood, and Attaullah Tarar.

The discussions centred on the prevailing national situation and avenues for political cooperation. Shehbaz Sharif commended MQM-P’s constructive approach, stating, “Respecting the mandate of all parties means respecting the vote. It is incumbent upon us all to steer the country through its economic challenges.”

Acknowledging MQM-P’s pivotal role in the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and efforts to avert a financial default, Sharif emphasised the importance of unity in serving the populace. “I appreciate the role of MQM. We will forge ahead unitedly to serve the people,” he affirmed, echoing the sentiment that national interests must supersede political ambitions.

The MQM delegation reciprocated the sentiment, lauding Shehbaz Sharif’s inclusive leadership during his 16-month tenure. “It is hoped that under his stewardship, Pakistan and its citizens will overcome their challenges,” they remarked.

Delegations of the two parties had also met on Wednesday and had reached a consensus to collaborate within the government framework.

Central to their discussions was the imperative of ensuring equitable distribution of resources and powers, laying the groundwork for future deliberations on critical issues such as the protection of urban rights in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, and the restoration of the port city’s economic prominence.